Britney Spears fans slam Justin Timberlake after release of new documentary
Published
Britney Spears fans are speaking out against Justin Timberlake following the release of the documentary "Framing Britney Spears."Full Article
Published
Britney Spears fans are speaking out against Justin Timberlake following the release of the documentary "Framing Britney Spears."Full Article
Fans are showing their support for Britney Spears after the release of a New York Times documentary titled “Framing Britney..
Celebrities posted messages supporting Britney Spears after the airing of “Framing Britney Spears,” a new New York Times..