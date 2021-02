Actor and filmmaker Rajiv Kapoor passed away today after suffering a heart attack. He was the youngest of late legend Raj Kapoor's three sons and the younger brother of Randhir Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor. He was 58. Neetu Kapoor took to her social media handle to confirm the news of his death. She shared a photograph of Rajiv on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon and wrote "RIP", along with a folded hands emoji.