Exclusive! Kriti Sanon on fighting COVID

Kriti Sanon has fully recovered from COVID; she had tested positive in December after coming from Chandigarh where she was shooting with Rajkummar Rao for Dinesh Vijjan's next (yet untitled). Talking exclusively to ETimes, from Jaisalmer where she's currently shooting for Bachchan Pandey, Kriti says, "One of the doctors told me that apart from the COVID, it's the fear about the ailment that needs to be dealt with; all said and done, we need to stay positive and shouldn't get scared. As for me, I didn't have any symptoms. But I thoroughly followed whatever medical advice I was given- I had all the vitamins I was prescribed and I had a lot of haldi paani and ginger water, and yes, I also took a lot of steam."