OVO Sound boss Drake knows the importance of Toronto having respect placed on its name. The hip-hop veteran goes to his Instagram page to share footage of himself watching longtime friend and collaborator The Weeknd having all eyes on him at the Super Bowl LV halftime performance. Drizzy even captions a portion of the performance […]Full Article
Drake Cheers On The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Halftime Takeover
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Keith Urban, Drake are amongst starts to praise The Weeknd's Super Bowl show
The Weeknd has won praise from the likes of Drake, Keith Urban, Dionne Warwick and Sophie Turner for his Super Bowl halftime..
Bang Media International Limited