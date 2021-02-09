WATCH LIVE: Day 1 of Donald Trump’s Second Impeachment Trial
The second impeachment trial of *Donald Trump* will begin today as the Senate deliberates the charge against the former president for incitement of insurrection.Full Article
The 56-44 vote came after four hours of arguments from President Trump's lawyers and the Democratic impeachment managers on the..
The historic second impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is underway in the U.S. Senate; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.