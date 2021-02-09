President Joe Biden’s first official trip since his inauguration will be a CNN town hall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on February 16th, the network announced Tuesday. Anderson Cooper will moderate the CNN Presidential Town Hall with Joe Biden, which will air live from the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee. According to CNN, the audience will be there […]Full Article
CNN to Host Biden Town Hall, President’s First Official Trip Since Inauguration
