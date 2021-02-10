VLCC Femina Miss India: Celebs attend finale

The grand finale of VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 is currently being held at a plush hotel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebs like Vaani Kapoor, Chitrangda Singh, Neha Dhupia, Aparshakti Khurana, Pulkit Samrat and others have arrived as the guests. Aparshakti is hosting the ceremony while Neha, is the official pageant mentor. On the other hand, Pulkit and Chitrangda are the panellists of the finale event and Vaani is the star performer of the night!