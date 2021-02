Mahesh Babu posted a photograph on Instagram where he is seen kissing Namrata Shirodkar on the head inside an aircraft. "Happy 16th NSG.. To forever and beyond with you. @namratashirodkar," he wrote. Namrata shared a photo planting a peck on her husband's cheek. She wrote, "Easy peasy 16!! In our little recipe of marriage there's a solid mix of love trust and faith!"