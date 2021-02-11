Lauren London Addresses Pregnancy Rumors: “Straight Bulls**t”

SOHH

Hollywood actress Lauren London, former fiancee of late rapper Nipsey Hussle, woke up to Internet rumors that she is pregnant. Lauren went to social media to shut those down in a hurry. Lauren London Clears The Air On Pregnancy Rumors Twitter picked up on a rumor that Lauren London is pregnant. The mother of two […]

