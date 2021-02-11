The Prodigy Documentary Incoming

It covers their full story...



A feature-length documentary on *The Prodigy* is incoming.



The rave heroes crafted a truly remarkable catalogue, searing together punk, techno, breakbeats, and more to gatecrash the charts.



Fame and infamy followed in equal measure, before The Prodigy gradated to become elder-statesmen of the counter culture.



The band's story ends on a tragic note, and the incoming film is dedicated to Keith Flint who *sadly died in 2019*.



Paul Dugdale will direct, using newly shot interviews and archive clips, with The Prodigy contributing throughout.



The Prodigy’s Liam Howlett and Maxim comment:



“WE ARE MAKING A BAND DOCUMENTARY FILM…SO FUKIN WHAT??



AFTER THE DEVASTATING PASSING OF OUR BROTHER KEEF IN 2019, THE TIME FEELS RIGHT FOR US TO TELL THE STORY OF OUR BAND, ALL OF IT, THE WHOLE 9 … ITS A STORY OF THE CHAOTIC AND TROUBLED JOURNEY OF OUR GANG, OUR BAND, THE PEOPLES BAND - THE PRODIGY.



OR SIMPLY - A STORY OF BROTHERS ON A MISSION TO MAKE NOISE…TO IGNITE THE PEOPLES SOULS AND BLOW-UP SOUND SYSTEMS WORLDWIDE…THATS FUKIN WHAT!



THIS FILM WILL BE MADE WITH THE SAME INTEGRITY THAT OUR MUSIC IS - UNCOMPROMISING, RAW AND HONEST…



THIS ONE’S FOR KEEF!”



