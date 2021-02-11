Cherry Glazerr Smash Out New Single 'Big Bang'

Tune in now...



*Cherry Glazerr* tap into Millennial pop tropes on new single 'Big Bang'.



The project are overhauling their sound, accepting new elements while having a lot of fun doing so.



New single 'Big Bang' is out now, tied to a neat denim clad press shot from singer Clementine Creevy.



If it's reminiscent of *Britney 'n' Justin at the American Music Awards* then that's precisely the point - Cherry Glazerr are playing with 00s pop energy.



A bold return, 'Big Bang' punches out of the speakers from the start, and is blessed with a real ear-worm chorus.



Clementine comments...



“I wanted to give it a sort of early ‘aughts pop production feel, with the interplay between the acoustic guitar figure and the bass synth and the 808 hits during the choruses. The lyrics came from feeling like I was growing apart from someone who was close to me in my life, and the song is essentially about heartache, but it’s euphoric at the same time. That’s what I like about it — the intensity of those very personal feelings paired with a sort of huge, exposed energy. I feel like I was able to let a lot out with this song. It feels really special to me.”



