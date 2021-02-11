Dylan Williams Searches For Commitment On 'Good Girls'

It's about removing the fears of young men...



London artist *Dylan Williams* returns with new single 'Good Girls'.



The rapper and model has quietly built a singular catalogue, ranging from 2016 debut single 'Changes' through to his debut album 'Drip' and beyond.



With Valentine's Day on the horizon, Dylan's penned something new, with a message for commitment-phobic young men.



'Good Girls' questions aspects of the male gaze, and urges those around him to think twice, and let those doubts settle.



As ever, it's a soulful rap burner, with Dylan Williams' ability to pick from different genres within a coherent approach worth comparing to Kojey Radical.



He comments: “Conversations with young men like myself led me to write ‘Good Girls’ because through those conversations I realised I’m part of a generation where young men are scared to commit to women that we have feelings for because we assume they have a negative past...”



Tune in now.



Dylan Williams · Dylan Williams - Good Girls



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

