Taylor Swift Confirms 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)'

*Taylor Swift* has confirmed the release of 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)'.



The project is a result of her ongoing dispute over the ownership of her work, an attempt to regain control over her own artistry.



Re-recording those early albums, the project begins shortly with the release of 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)'.



Out "soon" it will contain 26 songs, and is available to pre-order *HERE.*



The news has been officially confirmed, with Taylor also sharing a full statement to fans.







I’m thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is done and will be with you soon. It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. Love Story (Taylor’s Version) will be out tonight. Pre-order now at https://t.co/NqBDS6cGFl pic.twitter.com/Vjyy2gA72O



— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 11, 2021



