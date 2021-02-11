Fans want Gina Carano's 'Mandalorian' character recast with Lucy Lawless
Published
"The Mandalorian" fans are calling for Gina Carano's character Cara Dune to be recast with "Xena: Warrior Princess" star Lucy Lawless.Full Article
'Mandalorian' fans want Lucy Lawless to replace Gina Carano
Hours after it was announced that Gina Carano would no longer be part of The Mandalorian and Star Wars franchise, fans have picked..