The Louisiana woman who’s become Internet-famous for using Gorilla Glue in her hair can finally breathe a sigh of relief. A Hollywood plastic surgeon has officially operated on her scalp and gotten any remnants of the adhesive out of her hair. Gorilla Glue Girl Hair = Free Again Tessica Brown, the woman whose head had […]Full Article
Gorilla Glue Girl Undergoes Successful Surgery
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
‘Gorilla Glue girl’ Tessica Brown gets her hair unstuck after surgery
FOXNews.com
Tessica Brown, the Louisiana woman who went viral after smearing Gorilla Glue on her hair to style it, has finally gotten the..