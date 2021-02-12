Amitabh Bachchan treats fans with dapper pic of himself, pens lines from father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's Madhushala
Big B, who is busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Mayday' in Mumbai posted a dashing picture of himself on his social media accounts. The well-dressed 78-year-old star is seen donning a classy jet black pantsuit and looks dapper in the same while posing for the lens. With the picture that accumulated more than two lakh likes on the photo-sharing platform, the 'Don' actor penned down few lines from one of his father's notable books 'Madhushala'.Full Article