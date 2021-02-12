Atlanta rapper Young Thug and Meek Mill have come through with the official T.G.I.F. theme. The hip-hop pair have dropped their new “That Go!” single to the masses. Young Thug + Meek Mill’s ‘That Go!’ Single Has Arrived Thugger and Meek hit the green light on letting their new anthem arrive to the world. The […]Full Article
Young Thug + Meek Mill Officially Drop New ‘That Go!’ Single
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
New Music Friday — New Singles From JAY-Z & Nipsey Hussle, Nas, Young Thug & Meek Mill, Doe Boy & Lil Uzi Vert & More
Additionally, check out new releases from Shy Glizzy and RMR, Lil Gnar and Trippie Redd, Guapdad 4000 and !llmind and a posthumous..
HipHopDX