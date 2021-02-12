Taylor Swift Shares 'Love Story' Re-Work

It's the first sign from 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)'...



*Taylor Swift* has shared a freshly recorded version of 'Love Song'.



The songwriter is re-recording elements of her early catalogue, a move that enables her to claim control of her own artistry.



'New' album *'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' is slated to arrive in April*, a move she confirmed in a statement yesterday (February 11th).



Now Taylor has shared the first segment of the album, with her newly recorded take on 'Love Story'.



There's a number of subtle and not-so-subtle differences, and it seems like a tangential project from the original.



Tune in below.



'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' will be released in April.



