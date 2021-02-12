Dua Lipa Drops New Single 'We're Good'

Check it out now...



*Dua Lipa* returns with new single 'We're Good'.



The pop star dominated 2020, releasing her stellar album *'Future Nostalgia'* and following it with a club-ready remix edition.



A deluxe take on the album is online now, featuring a brand new single from the UK icon.



'We're Good' is out now, a bubbling piece of future-facing pop that shows Dua in her element.



Given her propensity for controversy-inducing holidays the opening line - "I'm on an island..." - is a little provocative, but we'll give it a pass.



Equipped with a stylish new video, you can check out 'We're Good' below.



