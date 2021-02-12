Justin Timberlake Apologises To Britney Spears, Janet Jackson

He has issued a new statement...



*Justin Timberlake* has issued a statement apologising to both *Britney Spears* and *Janet Jackson*.



The American artist *came under criticism* following the release of new documentary *Framing Britney Spears*, who cast fresh light on their time in one another's lives.



Criticised for his behaviour, the discourse also touched on his actions following the infamous Super Bowl *'nipple incident'* with Janet Jackson.



In a new move, Justin Timberlake has issued a full statement apologising to both women, for his actions and for failing to push back against the music industry culture that surrounded him.



Acknowledging his sense of privilege, he admits: "I have not been perfect..."



He ends: "I can do better and I will do better."



Here's the statement in full:







Justin Timberlake speaks: “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually...” pic.twitter.com/LN7cifMqWn



— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 12, 2021



