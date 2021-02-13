WATCH: Impeachment Manager Rep. Raskin Makes Dramatic Request to Subpoena Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler Over Trump-McCarthy Call
Published
The Democratic prosecutors in the second impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump opened day five’s proceedings by requesting the opportunity to subpoena Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler over her recent and explosive revelations about a January 6 phone call between Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “Last night, Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler of […]Full Article