McConnell Says Trump Could Still Be Criminally Liable For Actions as President: He ‘Didn’t Get Away with Anything Yet’
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spent much of his speech on the acquittal of Donald Trump delivering a blistering rebuke of the former president, deeming his conduct after the election and during the Capitol attack "a disgraceful dereliction of duty." After the condemnation, McConnell explained why he voted to acquit, a decision he partially chalked