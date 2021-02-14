Chris Harrison: Bachelor host to step aside over racism row
Published
Chris Harrison was accused of minimising controversial photos of a cast member on the hit US show.Full Article
Published
Chris Harrison was accused of minimising controversial photos of a cast member on the hit US show.Full Article
Chris Harrison, famed host of The Bachelor, announced he is temporarily “stepping aside” from the show after a backlash over..
"By excusing historical racism, I defended it," Harrison wrote, announcing he will not host the "After the Final Rose" live..