SNL’s Weekend Update Takes On Trump Impeachment Trial: ‘Mike, They Only Tried to Hang You, Stop Being Such a Drama Queen!’
Published
Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update kicked off with a series of jokes about former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial. “Well, like so many other men living in Florida, Donald Trump has once again escaped from justice,” anchor Colin Jost said, calling it the “dumbest trial ever.” “The jurors who were deciding the case were the ones attacked […]Full Article