Rohit: Girls DM my mom, call her 'mummyji'

Having been declared to be the ‘national crush’ by the various fan clubs dedicated to him on social media, and appointed as ‘future husband’ by lovestruck girls, you’d think Rohit Saraf will be a busy man on Valentine’s Day, hopping from one date to the next. But surprisingly, the actor will be spending February 14 on the sets of an ad film that he is shooting for. The actor, who is admittedly single, wears his heart on his sleeve when it comes to love, and in a chat with ETimes spills the beans on romance, heartbreak, and all things mush.