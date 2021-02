It's Valentine's Day today and there really is no better time to talk about and celebrate love. However, while couples the world over are making plans to ring it in with their special someone, Shabana Azmi feels that the day has been reduced to a marketing stunt. In a chat with ETimes, the actress, who is married to poet-lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar for almost 37 years now, shared her idea of celebrating love.