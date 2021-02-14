Saiee: My definition of love is cheesy

Shamita Shetty recently sparked wedding rumours when her brother-in-law Raj Kundra demanded that she should get married soon and even joked about a ‘swayamvar’ if she doesn't find a husband soon. Reacting to it, Shamita told ETimes, “(hahaa) I think my family , honestly, is so fed up of seeing me single. They truly just want to see me happy with someone soon. And quite honestly, I’m fed up of being single too. But having said that, when it comes to your partner, you have to choose the right person, knowing you can live with them for the rest of your life, learn from each other and grow in every way.. spiritually, intellectually etc.”