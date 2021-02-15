Nicki Minaj's father killed by hit-and-run driver, police say
Robert Maraj, 64, was killed in Mineola. CBS2's Jessica Moore has the latest on the investigation.
The father of singer-rapper Nicki Minaj has died after being struck by a car in New York, police have said.