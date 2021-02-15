Fired 'Mandalorian' star Gina Carano's fans petition for Disney to bring her back to the 'Star Wars' franchise

Fired 'Mandalorian' star Gina Carano's fans petition for Disney to bring her back to the 'Star Wars' franchise

FOXNews.com

Published

Gina Carano's fans are fighting for her to return to the "Star Wars" TV series, "The Mandalorian."

Full Article