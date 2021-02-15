Dia Mirza gets married to Vaibhav Rekhi, actor Aditi Rao Hydari shares first glimpse from their wedding

Actor Dia Mirza is married to Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. Friend Aditi Rao Hydari shared a photo from the D-day. Earlier actor Malaika Arora also shared a glimpse from one of Dia's wedding celebration. Earlier, actor Malaika Arora also took to Instagram to share a photo of Dia in a white dress. She captioned the picture, “Here comes the bride,” confirming Mirza’s wedding while speculations were still ripe.