Former New York Times science and coronavirus reporter Don McNeil told a high school student on a Times-sponsored trip in 2019 that “racism is over” and that African-Americans “can get out of the ghetto,” according to a report from Times media columnist Ben Smith. During a conversation with student Sophie Shepherd on the Times’ 2019 […]Full Article
NY Times Media Columnist Ben Smith: Don McNeil Told Student ‘Racism is Over’
