Sandeep Nahar's death by suicide last evening has sent shock waves through the industry. Sandeep, who was seen in the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', followed it up with the Akshay Kumar-led 'Kesari' and the Sonakshi Sinha film 'Khandaani Shafakhana'. Sandeep's co-actors in the Dhoni biopic, Anupam Kher and now Bhumika Chawla, have called him a fine actor.