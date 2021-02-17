This Rick Ross Tiny Desk Session Is Raising Eyebrows

The backing singers are going viral...



*Rick Ross* has shared his new NPR Tiny Desk Session in full.



The online staple has produced some specular live performances, ranging from a historic *Mac Miller* set through to *Nubya Garcia's* recent scorcher.



With Black History Month in full swing across the United States, NPR pulled out all the stops for some heavyweight performers.



Rick Ross leads the bill, and his live set went live a few hours ago, swiftly gaining online traction. The early verdicts were positive...







Rick Ross might’ve just given us one of the best Tiny Desk performances of 2021 pic.twitter.com/7yclwLFARR



— CULTURE CENTRAL (@_CultureCentral) February 16, 2021



However the clip then went viral for some negative reasons - namely, the performances of Rick Ross' backing singers and hype man.







Fake Fraudbry Graham ruined a classic I’m horrified how did Rick Ross allow this pic.twitter.com/uGnbh1JPgS



— King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) February 17, 2021







Rick Ross’ background singers/hype men (?) in this Tiny Desk performance pic.twitter.com/R19I1TliQ7



— Lena B. | The Cookie Lady (@leenuhbee) February 16, 2021



A little cruel, perhaps. Watch the session in full below.



