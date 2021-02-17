A Bathing Ape Celebrates Cult Status With New Iterations of The BAPE STA

SS21's generational throwback...



Founded in the ura-Harajuku scene of the early ’90s by pioneering streetwear designer and DJ Nigo, A Bathing Ape has long been at the helm of Japanese pop culture. The logo and namesake stem from Nigo’s fascination with the 1968 American classic Planet of the Apes and the Japanese idiom ‘A bathing ape in lukewarm water’ - meaning one who stays in a bath until the water is no longer hot, and used here as a tongue-in-cheek reference to overindulgence of streetwear connoisseurs and BAPE's own customers. From its origins, BAPE has been a seamless blend of Japanese streetwear and California skate culture.





Never shying from the spotlight with countless, carefully curated collaborations with brands like adidas, BAPE has kept a dedicated base and cult like status with era-defining pieces like the BAPE STA sneakers, a favoured piece by rappers from Pharrell to Kanye keeping the brand in the cultural zeitgeist throughout the 2000s.





This season, A Bathing Ape is returning to the heart of their brand with new iterations of the BAPE STA. 12 new, vibrant colourways and silhouettes build an expansive range inspired by the vintage classic. From soft, earthy tones like the white OG to the standout COURT in purple, the new collection is a true celebration of the BAPE STA and California skate culture.





Spring-summer 2021’s BAPE STA is available in 12 colourways and new silhouettes including BAPE SK8 STA, BAPE STA 93 HI, BAPE COURT STA, and BAPE BLOCK STA HI.





Available now, visit bape.com









- - -



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.



Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine