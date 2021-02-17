Facebook has announced that it will no longer allow news from Australian publishers to be shared on its site, and users in Australia will be blocked from sharing or viewing Australian and international news content. The action by the digital giant is a response to Australia’s proposed Media Bargaining law, described by one Australian lawmaker […]Full Article
Facebook Blocks News Posting, Sharing in Australia Ahead of Media Bargaining Law
