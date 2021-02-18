Live Preview: Madison Beer 'Life Support In Concert' Livestream Announced

Live concert and interactive panel conversation with fans...



Pop icon *Madison Beer* has announced a new global streaming experience, 'Life Support In Concert'.



Performing tracks from her debut album, 'Life Support' the event promises a spectacular and innovative concert experience, featuring a full band.



The show will capture Madison's coming-of-age storytelling through a stunning visual narrative, giving her fans front row access to an electrifying performance followed by interactive panel conversation with fans.



Expect a much needed burst of Spring-fresh pop that finds Madison taking the spotlight centre stage with outfits changes aplenty that leave little to the imagination.



Airing globally the concert is setup with timeslots specific for each region. UK viewers will be able to tune in from the comfort of their own homes from *20:00 - 21:15 GMT* on *Sunday March 7th 2021*.



You can find more info on the performance times and secure youur tickets *here*.





- - -



