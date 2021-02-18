Rush Limbaugh’s death prompted a gusher of reactions from devastated fans and elated critics, but there’s a third category who memorialized the bigoted radio host by pushing back on the nauseating gradients of lionization by the media. You can count me among the latter group, and absent from the sub-category of Limbaugh opponents who high-mindedly […]Full Article
Critics Bristle as Rush Limbaugh’s Death Prompts Nauseating Celebrations — Of His Life
