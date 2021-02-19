The Fat Boys’ Prince Markie Dee a.k.a. Mark Anthony Morales has reportedly passed away at the age of 52. Details are currently scarce but claim he has died suddenly. Fat Boys’ Prince Markie Dee Dead At 52 According to reports, the hip-hop veteran leaves a legacy of classic tunes dating back to the 1980’s and […]Full Article
BREAKING: Fat Boys’ Prince Markie Dee Reportedly Dead At 52
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Prince Markie Dee Of Pioneering Rap Group The Fat Boys Dies At 52
Legendary New York City promoter Van Silk tells HipHopDX the cause of death hasn't been confirmed, but congestive heart failure is..
HipHopDX