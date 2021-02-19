Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill is facing heavy criticism for the lyrics on a leaked song he recorded with Lil Baby. In particular, it’s a line Meek spit about late basketball legend Kobe Bryant that many feel is disrespectful. Meek Mill Tweets ‘Internet Antics Cannot Stop Me’ The controversial line has Meek Mill rapping, “If I […]Full Article
Meek Mill Responds To Backlash Over Kobe Bryant Lyrics
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Meek Mill under fire for referencing Kobe Bryant in new song
Cover Video STUDIO
A clip from Meek Mill's new song with Lil Baby was leaked online on Feb. 17.
You might like
More coverage
'Disgusting': Internet Condemns Meek Mill For Rapping About Kobe Bryant's Deadly Helicopter Crash In New Song
OK! Magazine
Rapper Meek Mill has come under fire for rapping about Kobe Bryant's deadly helicopter crash in new song lyrics.