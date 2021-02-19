Kanye West Seriously Struggling During Kim Kardashian Split

Kanye West Seriously Struggling During Kim Kardashian Split

SOHH

Published

The high-profile and sure-to-be expensive divorce between entertainment moguls Kanye West and Kim Kardashian is not going well for the Grammy-winning rapper. Yeezy is reportedly having a hard time while separated from his wife. Kanye West ‘Not Doing Well’ As Marriage Falls Apart According to a PEOPLE Magazine source, Kanye West is struggling as things […]

Full Article