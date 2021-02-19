Prince Philip spends third night at London hospital after being admitted for 'precautionary measure'
Published
Prince Philip has spent a third night in a London hospital after being admitted earlier this week for feeling unwell.Full Article
Published
Prince Philip has spent a third night in a London hospital after being admitted earlier this week for feeling unwell.Full Article
"The Duke's admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's Doctor, after feeling unwell," Buckingham..
Prince Philip has been admitted to hospital "as a precautionary measure" after feeling unwell.