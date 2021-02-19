Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are officially calling it quits following weeks of breakup rumors. The latest reports reveal the mother of four has filed to divorce Yeezy after nearly a decade together. Kanye West’s Really Getting Divorced From Kim K According to reports, the duo are officially ending their marriage after […]Full Article
BREAKING: Kim Kardashian Officially Files For Divorce From Kanye West
SOHH0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Kanye West
Hollywood Life
Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Kanye West
-
Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West
Washington Post
-
Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Kanye West - See How Fans Are Reacting
Just Jared Jr
-
Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West, US media reports
Telegraph.co.uk
-
Kim Kardashian West Files for Divorce From Kanye West
NYTimes.com
You might like
More coverage
Kim and Kanye to divorce, according to US reports
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from Kanye West after seven years of marriage, according to US reports.The pair have..