TV actress Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy sent a blue-coloured hamper saying ‘Baby Boy’ to their friends which contained the baby’s name. The couple has named their kid Aaravv Reddy. Celebrities including Bharti Singh, Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood, Surbhi Jyoti, Riddhi Dogra, Karanvir Bohra and Karishma Tanna revealed the baby's name through Instagram.