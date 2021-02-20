Princess Eugenie, husband Jack Brooksbank reveal newborn son's name
Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank have revealed the name of their newborn son.
Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have named their baby son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.The couple are pictured..
The baby boy is the newest addition to the royal family and is the Queen's ninth great-grandchild