Saturday Night Live’s cold open featured Britney Spears played by Chloe Fineman interviewing Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), performed by Aidy Bryant, and Pete Davidson impersonating Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY). “‘And now live from Las Vegas, it’s ‘Oops You Did It Again,’ with your host Britney Spears,” the segment began. Cruz then walked onto the set with a suitcase and piña colada in […]