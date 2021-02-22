Bhagyashree on son Abhimanyu’s birthday

Abhimanyu Dassani enthralled everyone with his debut act in ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’ and he even bagged the prestigious Filmfare Award for his performance. Interestingly, that was the last biggest celebration the family had together as the win had coincided with Abhimanyu’s birthday last year. “Before the lockdown, we were lucky to celebrate Abhimanyu’s Filmfare Award and his birthday together. That was probably the last big party we had,” recalls Abhimanyu’s mother, celebrated actress Bhagyashree.