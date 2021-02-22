Charlotte Jane Returns With 'Down Days'

It's a message of hope...



Songwriting force *Charlotte Jane* has shared her new song 'Down Days'.



Tipped by Lewis Capaldi - amongst many others - the Yorkshire songwriter returns in just a few weeks with new EP 'Refuge'.



New single 'Down Days' carries a message for these times, an acknowledgement that we all struggle at times, but if we persevere then hope can become apparent.



Online now, the video finds Charlotte at home in East Yorkshire, amplifying the personal nature of her revealing lyricism.



Watch out for the monster, too - it's Jessica Beard hiding under her bed...



“That lyric is something I’ve had to keep telling myself so often throughout the last year,” she says. “It’s a reminder that everything is going to be alright, tomorrow is a new day, the clouds are temporary and better days are coming. I’ve experienced these dark, cloudy periods of time every so often since my teens. By directing and filming the music video at home myself, it gave me the chance to tell the story of what it’s like to live in my mind when I feel that way.”



Tune in now.



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

