Reports: Bobby Shmurda Released From Prison

A number of sources are reporting that American rapper *Bobby Shmurda* has been released from prison.



The rapper was arrested in New York mere months after his 2014 debut EP, charged with conspiracy to murder, weapons possession, and reckless endangerment.



Pleading guilty, he was sentenced to six years in prison, which was then reduced to a five year sentence.



Losing his parole last year, Bobby Shmurda had been *due to remain in prison* until the end of this year.



Now online reports suggest that Bobby Shmurda has been released from prison, and will then serve out the remainder of his sentence under community supervision until December 11st.







Bobby Shmurda’s out! I had to triple check but it actually happened. pic.twitter.com/X09zdJQdD9



— Cordova (@GNCordova) February 22, 2021







#BobbyShmurda has finally been released from prison, he took to Instagram, archived all of his posts and shared the opening scene of Christopher Walken’s, ‘King Of New York', to announce his release with the caption that reads “How the f** y’all forget about me” ... pic.twitter.com/LLByYeaEiS



— No Jumper (@nojumper) February 22, 2021



Numerous other outlets are reporting the same timeframe - official confirmation has yet to arrive.



