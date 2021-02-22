Olivia Munn Reveals Her Fibromyalgia Diagnosis & How She Lives With the Disorder
Olivia Munn is bravely revealing her diagnosis. The 40-year-old actress opened up about having fibromyalgia, an autoimmune disorder. According to the Mayo Clinic, the disorder causes “widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues. Researchers believe that fibromyalgia amplifies painful sensations by affecting the way your brain and spinal cord process painful [...]Full Article