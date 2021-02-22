A shocking letter from an ex-police offer surrounding the death of civil rights icon Malcolm X has emerged. The late leader’s family has demanded the reopening of his murder investigation in light of the deathbed note penned by Raymond Wood. Raymond Wood Alleges FBI + NYPD Involved In Malcolm X Assassination Raymond Wood, who was […]Full Article
Malcolm X’s Family Reveal Letter Showing FBI + NYPD’s Assassination Plot
